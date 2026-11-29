Stalin refuses to change stance on delimitation Bill despite INDIA bloc meeting
A delegation led by Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi made a last-minute appeal to the DMK chief
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin on Sunday reiterated that his party would support the Union government's revised delimitation Bill, despite a last-minute appeal by senior INDIA bloc leaders to reconsider its position.
Addressing the media after meeting a delegation of opposition leaders in Chennai, Stalin said the demands raised by the DMK had been incorporated into the revised Bill and that opposing it would leave Tamil Nadu with even less protection.
“I explained [to the delegation] that the demands we made from the beginning have been incorporated into the new Bill. Our stance is that if we oppose the new Bill, we will lose even the scant protection Tamil Nadu has right now,” he said.
Stalin described the issue as a “do or die” fight for southern states and said the DMK had “no other choice but to support the Bill”.
The party has reiterated its backing for the draft Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-Second Amendment) Bill, 2026, which proposes delimitation of constituencies based on the latest Census. Under the proposal, the number of Lok Sabha and Assembly seats would increase by 50 per cent in every state.
The INDIA bloc delegation that met Stalin included Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary MA Baby, former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Congress secretary Pranav Jha and senior advocate Kapil Sibal.
Four Congress chief ministers — Revanth Reddy, DK Shivakumar, VD Satheesan and Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu — were also part of the delegation.
The meeting took place a day before the special session of Parliament on November 30, when the delimitation Bill is scheduled to be tabled.
Speaking to reporters at Chennai airport after the meeting, Rahul Gandhi said the delegation had conveyed its concerns to Stalin about the proposed delimitation exercise.
“We mentioned to brother Stalin that this is a threat to the Tamil language, culture, its people and India. Brother Stalin and all patriotic people must stand against this threat,” he said.
In the 540-member Lok Sabha, the government requires 360 votes, or a two-thirds majority of members present and voting, to pass the Bill. Besides its own 322 seats, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has the support of the NCP (SP), DMK, JMM and YSRCP, taking its projected support to 359 votes.
The INDIA bloc's outreach to Stalin came as a surprise, with the DMK describing it as a last-minute initiative. Some DMK leaders expressed displeasure over the Congress leaders' visit, questioning why the party should trust its former ally.
Several DMK leaders also told The News Minute that they viewed the Congress's insistence on travelling to Chennai at this stage as a public relations exercise intended to shape the narrative in its favour and portray the DMK negatively.