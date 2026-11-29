Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin on Sunday reiterated that his party would support the Union government's revised delimitation Bill, despite a last-minute appeal by senior INDIA bloc leaders to reconsider its position.

Addressing the media after meeting a delegation of opposition leaders in Chennai, Stalin said the demands raised by the DMK had been incorporated into the revised Bill and that opposing it would leave Tamil Nadu with even less protection.

“I explained [to the delegation] that the demands we made from the beginning have been incorporated into the new Bill. Our stance is that if we oppose the new Bill, we will lose even the scant protection Tamil Nadu has right now,” he said.

Stalin described the issue as a “do or die” fight for southern states and said the DMK had “no other choice but to support the Bill”.

The party has reiterated its backing for the draft Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-Second Amendment) Bill, 2026, which proposes delimitation of constituencies based on the latest Census. Under the proposal, the number of Lok Sabha and Assembly seats would increase by 50 per cent in every state.

The INDIA bloc delegation that met Stalin included Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary MA Baby, former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Congress secretary Pranav Jha and senior advocate Kapil Sibal.

Four Congress chief ministers — Revanth Reddy, DK Shivakumar, VD Satheesan and Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu — were also part of the delegation.