Bihar: ‘We not only have MY with us, we also have BAAP’

Tejashwi Yadav launched a 10-day Jan Vishwas Yatra on 20 February—the crowd response reminded people of his campaign in the 2020 assembly election. That had been an acid test for the callow leader with his father Lalu Prasad Yadav still in jail.

Campaigning alone, the barely 31-year-old Tejashwi stepped confidently into his father’s shoes. In the face-off with the double engine government and Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi pipped his ‘Chacha’ (uncle) by leading the RJD to emerge as the single largest party. The RJD–INC–Left Front alliance almost pulled it off, falling short of the halfway mark by eight seats.

Now 35, Tejashwi connected with the boisterous crowds with ease, and wordplay. “People say the Rashtriya Janata Dal is a party of MY (Muslims and Yadavs),” he said. “Let me remind them that we not only have ‘Mai’ (mother) with us, we also have ‘Baap’ (father)!”

BAAP, he elaborated, stood for the Bahujans, the Agda (forward castes), Aadhi Abaadi (half the population, that is, women) and the Poor.

Amidst speculation that the state assembly is likely to be dissolved after the ongoing session, the 10-day yatra will take Tejashwi to 30 districts, three per day. While rumour has it that Nitish Kumar would like the assembly election to be held with the Lok Sabha polls, Tejashwi Yadav says he knows for sure that ‘Chacha’ is planning an early election.

Former poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who is scathing about most political leaders, dismisses Tejashwi as a ‘class 9th pass failed cricketer’. His only political salience is that he is his father’s son. “He can drive what he likes, jeeps or tractors or helicopters, but he will make no difference on the ground,” says Kishor.

Despite such criticism, Tejashwi has overshadowed his other ambitious siblings, especially older brother Tej Pratap and their eldest sister Misa. He has built a social media team and an IT team led by Sanjay Yadav, now a Rajya Sabha MP. Above all, his pitch of having delivered on his promise of filling up 3.5 lakh vacancies in the state government in just 17 months has many takers.

His focus on unemployment and the indifference of the BJP and Nitish Kumar— who had scoffed when he said there were a million job vacancies in the state government—will give the NDA a run for its money, say those with their ear to the ground. They are convinced: this election will be jobs versus jumlas.