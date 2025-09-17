Statue of Meenatai Thackeray defaced: Shiv Sena demands swift action

The statue of late Meenatai Thackeray, wife of late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, at Shivaji Park in Mumbai was defaced with red oil paint by unidentified persons early on Wednesday, prompting outrage among party workers and a police investigation.

An onlooker noticed red paint on the bust and pedestal at around 6.30 am. Workers of the Uddhav Thackeray‑led Shiv Sena (UBT) rushed to the site and cleaned the area once news of the incident spread. The police were subsequently informed.

Authorities have formed eight teams to identify the perpetrators and are reviewing CCTV footage from cameras in the Shivaji Park area. An FIR has been registered at Shivaji Park police station under section 298 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), which deals with “injuring or defiling a place of worship with the intent to insult the religion of any class of persons”.

The statue is a deeply revered symbol: Meenatai Thackeray was affectionately known as ‘Maa saheb’ by Shiv Sainiks, seen as a matriarch who quietly supported her husband through thick and thin.