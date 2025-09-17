Statue of Meenatai Thackeray defaced: Shiv Sena demands swift action
Timing of defacement being linked to recent events such as Sena (UBT)’s ‘sindoor’ protest against India‑Pakistan cricket match
The statue of late Meenatai Thackeray, wife of late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, at Shivaji Park in Mumbai was defaced with red oil paint by unidentified persons early on Wednesday, prompting outrage among party workers and a police investigation.
An onlooker noticed red paint on the bust and pedestal at around 6.30 am. Workers of the Uddhav Thackeray‑led Shiv Sena (UBT) rushed to the site and cleaned the area once news of the incident spread. The police were subsequently informed.
Authorities have formed eight teams to identify the perpetrators and are reviewing CCTV footage from cameras in the Shivaji Park area. An FIR has been registered at Shivaji Park police station under section 298 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), which deals with “injuring or defiling a place of worship with the intent to insult the religion of any class of persons”.
The statue is a deeply revered symbol: Meenatai Thackeray was affectionately known as ‘Maa saheb’ by Shiv Sainiks, seen as a matriarch who quietly supported her husband through thick and thin.
The incident has triggered a strong political reaction. Meenatai's sons Uddhav and Raj Thackeray both visited the site separately. Uddhav criticised the defacement, suggesting creating unrest in Maharashtra may have been the motive. He appealed to party workers to maintain restraint. Raj called for the culprit to be traced within 24 hours.
Yogesh Kadam, Maharashtra’s minister of state for home and revenue, promised strict action. Anil Desai, Sena (UBT) MP from Mumbai South Central, strongly condemned the event, calling it “a failure of the state government”.
Local MLA Mahesh Sawant said CCTV footage suggests the statue was defaced after about 6:15 am. He also stated that the person applying paint does not appear to be mentally unsound.
The timing of the defacement is being linked to recent political events; Sawant said it followed the Sena (UBT)’s ‘sindoor’ protest against the India‑Pakistan cricket match in the Asia Cup on September 14.
With PTI inputs