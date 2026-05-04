‘Stay alert’: Mamata’s midnight message to TMC workers ahead of counting

Hours before counting began for the two-phase assembly elections in West Bengal on Monday, chief minister Mamata Banerjee issued a late-night message urging Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers to remain vigilant through the process.

In a social media post after 1 am, she called for heightened alertness, saying, “Stay alert. Be on guard. Stay awake at night. Register complaints.”

Banerjee alleged that her party had received reports of “planned” power cuts in several parts of the state, raising concerns over the security of strong rooms where EVMs are stored. She cited incidents from Sreerampore in Hooghly, Krishnanagar in Nadia, Aushgram in Purba Bardhaman, and the Khudiram Anushilan Kendra in Kolkata, claiming that load-shedding was being carried out in phases.

“CCTVs are being switched off, and vehicles are moving in the strong room,” she said, appealing to party workers to “guard the people’s votes”. She added, “If any suspicious situation arises, surround those involved, lodge complaints immediately, and demand CCTV footage.” Banerjee further alleged that such developments were being orchestrated “at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party.”