‘Stay alert’: Mamata’s midnight message to TMC workers ahead of counting
Bengal CM alleges “planned” power cuts across the state, raising concerns over EVM strong room security
Hours before counting began for the two-phase assembly elections in West Bengal on Monday, chief minister Mamata Banerjee issued a late-night message urging Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers to remain vigilant through the process.
In a social media post after 1 am, she called for heightened alertness, saying, “Stay alert. Be on guard. Stay awake at night. Register complaints.”
Banerjee alleged that her party had received reports of “planned” power cuts in several parts of the state, raising concerns over the security of strong rooms where EVMs are stored. She cited incidents from Sreerampore in Hooghly, Krishnanagar in Nadia, Aushgram in Purba Bardhaman, and the Khudiram Anushilan Kendra in Kolkata, claiming that load-shedding was being carried out in phases.
“CCTVs are being switched off, and vehicles are moving in the strong room,” she said, appealing to party workers to “guard the people’s votes”. She added, “If any suspicious situation arises, surround those involved, lodge complaints immediately, and demand CCTV footage.” Banerjee further alleged that such developments were being orchestrated “at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party.”
On Sunday evening, the chief minister also held a strategy meeting with Trinamool Congress counting agents for the high-profile Bhabanipur constituency, where she is contesting against leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.
According to party insiders, Banerjee issued last-minute instructions on maintaining vigilance inside counting centres until the final round. She also expressed confidence in the outcome. “The victory of Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and my win from Bhabanipur are 100 per cent assured,” a senior party leader quoted her as saying.
She, however, cautioned workers not to be swayed by early trends. “Initial rounds may show the opposition leading, but the final result will be in our favour,” she reportedly told the gathering.
With counting underway amid tight security, the chief minister’s remarks have added to the charged political atmosphere surrounding the results.
With IANS inputs
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