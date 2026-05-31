Students asking for answer sheets can't be called anti-national: Rahul Gandhi on CBSE row

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi came out in support of students raising concerns over alleged discrepancies in CBSE answer sheets, saying those seeking transparency and clarification should not be branded anti-national, Pakistani or terrorists.

During an interaction with students affected by the controversy surrounding the CBSE's On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, one student described how he allegedly found that parts of the answer sheet provided by the board did not match his handwriting.

The student said he was surprised by his Physics marks despite believing he had performed well in the examination. After applying for a scanned copy of his answer sheet, he claimed to have noticed inconsistencies.

“When I opened the photocopy, the handwriting on the first page was mine. But when I looked further, the handwriting was someone else's. That's when I realised it was not my answer sheet,” the student told Gandhi.

The student alleged that after raising the issue publicly, he and others questioning the evaluation process faced online attacks and were accused of acting with ulterior motives.

“They started calling us anti-national and Pakistani. Suddenly Soros, Pakistan and everybody else came into the picture. We were called Deep State agents. Some people even called us terrorists,” he said.

Reacting to the student's account, Gandhi criticised attempts to discredit students rather than address their concerns.

“That's crazy. That is very crazy. That is not right,” Gandhi said.

“You are students. You've got nothing to do with any of this. You are asking for your answer sheets, that's all. Now suddenly you become anti-nationals?”