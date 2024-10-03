Haryana stunner: Campaigning for BJP, Ashok Tanwar joins Congress mid-rally

In a dramatic turn of events just days before the Haryana assembly elections, former Congress MP Ashok Tanwar, a prominent Dalit leader in Jat-dominated Haryana, rejoined the Congress on Thursday in the presence of Rahul Gandhi.

This political ghar wapsi (comeback) came just an hour after Tanwar was seen seeking votes for the BJP in Safidon of Jind district, leaving the BJP in a tight spot.

Tanwar, a former Haryana Congress president, made a striking entry at a Congress rally as Lok Sabha leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was delivering his speech. As Gandhi was wrapping up, an announcement was made asking the crowd to stay back for a special moment. Moments later, Tanwar appeared on stage, and the announcement followed: “Aaj unki ghar wapsi ho gayi hai” (today, he has come back home).