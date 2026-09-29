MA Baby detained as Left demands CEC's resignation; Subhashini Ali vows daily protests over SIR

CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby was detained during a Left parties’ protest outside the Election Commission of India office in Delhi on Tuesday while demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. CPI(M) leader Subhashini Ali told the press that the Left would hold daily demonstrations across the country until its demands over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls were addressed.

The protest was part of a week-long programme announced by five Left parties — the CPI(M), Communist Party of India, CPI(ML) Liberation, Revolutionary Socialist Party and All India Forward Bloc — from 26 September to 2 October. The parties are demanding Kumar’s removal and an immediate halt to the SIR, alleging that the exercise threatens citizens’ voting rights.

Ali said the Left parties had decided to organise demonstrations across the country every day against the electoral-roll revision.

“Left parties of the country have decided that there must be a demonstration or protest every day across the country.”

She accused the government of taking away fundamental rights and linked the issue directly to the right to vote.

“This Govt is stealing our fundamental rights. Constitution can function when every citizen has the right to vote freely. They are ending it, and we cannot tolerate it.”

Ali said the agitation would not be limited to the current week and would continue for as long as the Left parties considered necessary.