Sunetra Pawar tipped as Ajit Pawar’s political heir, deputy CM role under consideration

Sunetra Pawar, wife of late Maharashtra deputy chief minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar, may be named his political successor, with the party also considering elevating her to the post of deputy chief minister.

According to media reports, the indications have come from party working president Praful Patel and state minister Chhagan Bhujbal. Another minister from Ajit Pawar's NCP faction, Narhari Zirwal, told the media that it was the collective sentiment of party leaders that Sunetra Pawar should be Ajit Pawar’s political heir. “Making Sunetra Pawar the deputy chief minister would be a true tribute to Ajit Dada,” Zirwal said.

Following Ajit Pawar’s death in a plane crash on Wednesday, 28 January the posts of national president of the party and deputy chief minister in the state have fallen vacant. Party leaders, office-bearers and members of the public are of the view that the choice of Ajit Pawar’s successor should be made without delay.

In Baramati, there is strong public sentiment in favour of seeing Sunetra Pawar as deputy chief minister. People who attended Ajit Pawar’s last rites in Baramati on Thursday also openly expressed support for her elevation.

Sources said discussions within the party to fill the vacant positions have intensified rapidly since Ajit Pawar’s death. The process of convening a meeting of the party’s national executive to select his successor has also been expedited. The meeting will elect the party’s national president. According to sources, Sunetra Pawar has already been consulted about taking charge of the party, and her name is likely to be formally endorsed at the national executive meeting.