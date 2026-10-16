Supreme Court asks Sanjay Raut to explain conduct in Opposition’s SIR plea
Bench provisionally entertains Shiv Sena-UBT leader’s petition as it seeks responses from Election Commission and its members
The Supreme Court has provisionally entertained Sanjay Raut’s participation in a petition challenging alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, subject to him explaining his conduct
The court sought responses from the Election Commission, chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the two election commissioners
Rahul Gandhi and 12 other opposition leaders have sought an independent audit of electoral roll deletions and modifications
The Supreme Court has asked Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut to explain his conduct, making his participation in an opposition petition over alleged electoral roll irregularities provisional as it sought responses from the Election Commission and its members.
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi passed the order on Thursday while hearing a petition filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and 12 other opposition leaders challenging alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
The court specified that the petition, insofar as it concerned Raut, would be entertained provisionally, subject to his explanation. Raut is listed as petitioner number six.
During the hearing, the CJI indicated, without identifying anyone, that one of the petitioners would be questioned about his conduct at the next hearing.
The bench also responded sharply when some lawyers contended that Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders, who marched to the Supreme Court on 12 October, were attempting to pressure the judiciary.
“Nobody can browbeat us,” the CJI said.
He added that the judges were aware of statements made outside court and submissions presented during proceedings.
Raut had reportedly criticised the CJI’s refusal to meet Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge regarding their concerns about the Election Commission.
The court directed the Election Commission, chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and election commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi to respond to the opposition leaders’ petition.
The petitioners have sought an independent committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge, supported by technical experts and other eminent citizens, to examine deletions and modifications made during the SIR exercise.
They want the proposed committee to complete an independent audit within a fixed timeframe.
With IANS inputs