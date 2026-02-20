SC flags ‘trust deficit’, deploys judges to oversee Bengal SIR

Expressing concern over a deepening “trust deficit” between the West Bengal government and the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Supreme Court on Friday issued what it termed an “extraordinary” direction to involve serving and former district judges in the state’s contentious special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M. Pancholi lamented the “unfortunate blame game” between the ECI and West Bengal's “democratically elected” Trinamool Congress government, saying the situation had necessitated judicial intervention to safeguard the integrity of the process.

To ensure fairness in handling claims and objections, the court ordered the deputation of judicial officers to adjudicate cases of voters placed under the “logical discrepancy” category and facing potential deletion from electoral rolls.

These discrepancies relate to inconsistencies in linking voters with the 2002 electoral roll, including mismatches in parental names and cases where the age gap between a voter and a parent is less than 15 years or more than 50 years.

Taking note of its dissatisfaction with the state government for allegedly not sparing enough Grade ‘A’ officers for the revision exercise, the bench requested Calcutta High Court chief justice Sujoy Paul, to depute serving judicial officers and identify former judges to assist with the SIR process.

Chief justice Paul has been asked to convene a meeting on Saturday with the chief secretary, the director-general of police (DGP), ECI representatives, the advocate-general of the state, the additional solicitor-general of the Union, and the registrar-general of the high court to finalise the modalities for deploying judicial officers.