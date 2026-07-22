SC notice on plea challenging merger of six Sena (UBT) MPs with Shinde faction

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notices to the Lok Sabha speaker's office and six MPs who left the Shiv Sena (UBT) to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, while hearing a petition challenging the recognition of their merger under the anti-defection law.

A Bench of justices P.S. Narasimha and Alok Aradhe sought responses from the Lok Sabha speaker, the joint secretary of the Lok Sabha secretariat and the six MPs, and scheduled the matter for further hearing after two weeks.

However, the court declined to stay speaker Om Birla's decision recognising the merger.

The petition has been filed by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Lok Sabha MP Arvind Sawant, who has challenged the Speaker's order recognising the merger under Paragraph 4 of the Tenth Schedule to the Constitution.

Sawant argued that the decision had significantly weakened his party's parliamentary presence by reducing its strength in the Lok Sabha from nine MPs to three. He contended that the merger provision under the anti-defection law could not be invoked because there had been no merger of the original political party with the Shinde-led Shiv Sena.