SC to Raghav Chadha: Offer unconditional apology to Dhankhar
The SC bench was informed by Chadha's counsel that as the youngest member of the house, he had no problem tendering an apology
The Supreme Court on Friday asked suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha to tender an unconditional apology to Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar on the select committee issue, and hoped that he would take a "sympathetic" view of the matter.
A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra asked attorney-general R Venkataramani to apprise it of the developments after the Diwali vacation.
Chadha told the Supreme Court that he would tender an unconditional apology to Dhankhar, reported Bar and Bench.
Chadha has been under suspension since 11 August after some MPs, a majority from the ruling BJP, accused him of adding their names to a motion without their consent. The motion sought the constitution of a select committee to examine the contentious Delhi Services Bill.
It was alleged that the Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab had moved a motion to refer the Delhi Services Bill to the select committee.
He had allegedly named some lawmakers as members of the proposed committee, and it was claimed that some of the MPs had not given their consent for it.
Taking note of the complaint, the chairman suspended Chadha, pending an inquiry by the Committee of Privileges.
The CJI said the lawmaker would have to meet the Rajya Sabha chairperson, who is also the vice-president of India, to tender an unconditional apology. The vice-president, in turn, may take a sympathetic view of the matter and take further steps.
