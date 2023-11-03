SC to Raghav Chadha: Offer unconditional apology to Dhankhar

The Supreme Court on Friday asked suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha to tender an unconditional apology to Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar on the select committee issue, and hoped that he would take a "sympathetic" view of the matter.

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra asked attorney-general R Venkataramani to apprise it of the developments after the Diwali vacation.

Chadha told the Supreme Court that he would tender an unconditional apology to Dhankhar, reported Bar and Bench.

Chadha has been under suspension since 11 August after some MPs, a majority from the ruling BJP, accused him of adding their names to a motion without their consent. The motion sought the constitution of a select committee to examine the contentious Delhi Services Bill.