SC to urgently hear Mamata’s plea against EC freeze on TMC name, symbol

The poll panel subsequently allotted alternative names and symbols to the two factions for the 6 October assembly bypolls in Nandigram and Rejinagar. The faction led by Banerjee was allotted the name ‘Mamata All India Trinamool Congress’ and the ‘Football Player’ symbol, while the rival faction led by Arup Roy was given the name ‘Democratic Trinamool Congress’ and the ‘Envelope’ symbol.

Banerjee has challenged the EC’s decision in the Supreme Court, naming the poll panel and West Bengal Assembly leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee as respondents.

The dispute follows a split in the TMC after its defeat in the May assembly elections. In June, 58 rebel MLAs elected Ritabrata Banerjee as the leader of Opposition instead of the Mamata camp’s nominee, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, with the Speaker subsequently recognising him.

The rebellion later extended to Parliament, with 20 Lok Sabha MPs led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar joining the little-known NCPI and writing to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, backing the BJP-led NDA as a separate bloc.

The Election Commission’s interim order said there were rival groups each claiming to represent the All India Trinamool Congress and that the matter required a substantive determination under Paragraph 15 of the 1968 Symbols Order.

Banerjee had criticised the EC’s decision after the freeze, describing it as a “black day” for democracy and comparing the loss of the party’s name and symbol to the pain of a mother losing her child. She has said she would continue the fight politically, democratically and legally to reclaim the TMC’s original identity and symbol.

The freeze was imposed ahead of the 6 October bypolls in Nandigram and Rejinagar, where both factions will contest under their newly allotted identities.

The TMC symbol dispute is now before the Supreme Court even as the EC’s substantive proceedings over the competing claims remain pending.

With PTI inputs