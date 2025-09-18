SC to weigh controversy over Banu Mushtaq’s Dussehra inauguration tomorrow

The stage is set for a courtroom showdown as the Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to urgently hear a petition on 19 September challenging the Congress-led Karnataka government’s decision to have Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq inaugurate the iconic and centuries-old Dussehra festival in Mysuru, a tradition steeped in pageantry, devotion, and history.

Steeped in centuries-old tradition, the Dussehra inauguration customarily begins with the offering of fragrant floral tributes to Goddess Chamundeshwari — a sacred ritual that has fueled opposition to Mushtaq’s selection.

The petitioners, among them former BJP MP Pratap Simha, sought to overturn the Karnataka High Court’s dismissal of three petitions challenging her role. In its 15 September ruling, the high court held that no rights had been infringed, highlighting that the Vijaya Dashami festival, celebrated across India, embodies the timeless triumph of good over evil.