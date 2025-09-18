SC to weigh controversy over Banu Mushtaq’s Dussehra inauguration tomorrow
Karnataka government defends its choice, calling Dussehra a “Nada Habba,” a cultural rather than purely religious festival
The stage is set for a courtroom showdown as the Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to urgently hear a petition on 19 September challenging the Congress-led Karnataka government’s decision to have Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq inaugurate the iconic and centuries-old Dussehra festival in Mysuru, a tradition steeped in pageantry, devotion, and history.
Steeped in centuries-old tradition, the Dussehra inauguration customarily begins with the offering of fragrant floral tributes to Goddess Chamundeshwari — a sacred ritual that has fueled opposition to Mushtaq’s selection.
The petitioners, among them former BJP MP Pratap Simha, sought to overturn the Karnataka High Court’s dismissal of three petitions challenging her role. In its 15 September ruling, the high court held that no rights had been infringed, highlighting that the Vijaya Dashami festival, celebrated across India, embodies the timeless triumph of good over evil.
The petitioners claimed that Mushtaq has previously made anti-Hindu statements and remarks against the Kannada language, including objections to Goddess Bhuvaneshwari and the Kannada flag’s yellow and red colors. They termed the state government’s decision to invite her “incorrect” and argued that Dussehra inaugurations should remain an integral part of Hindu tradition and be conducted by Hindu dignitaries.
However, the Karnataka government has defended its decision, reiterating that Dussehra is a “Nada Habba” — a festival of the land rather than a strictly religious event. Deputy chief minister and State Congress president D.K. Shivakumar’s remarks that Chamundi Hills is not exclusive to Hindus have further fueled debate.
The Supreme Court will now hear the special leave petition (SLP) challenging the high court’s ruling, potentially deciding whether the festival can be inaugurated by a non-Hindu dignitary amid the ongoing political and cultural controversy.
With IANS inputs
