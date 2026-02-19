Supriya Sule, Jay Pawar back Rohit’s demand for transparent probe into Ajit Pawar crash

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) leader Supriya Sule has called for complete transparency following the fatal plane crash that claimed the life of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, saying the tragedy has sent shockwaves across Maharashtra and left the public in deep mourning.

In a post on social media, Sule said numerous doubts and suspicions were circulating online and that public sentiment remained highly charged. She stressed that it was essential for the authorities to present the full facts of the incident in a clear and transparent manner to prevent further unrest.

Sule also expressed support for NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, who has raised a series of questions about the crash. Describing his interventions as well-researched and reflective of public concern, she said citizens deserved answers and warned that delays could deepen unease. Emphasising that questioning the system is a constitutional right, she urged the state government to provide security to Rohit Pawar given the sensitivity of the issue.

Separately, Ajit Pawar’s younger son, Jay Pawar, too demanded a thorough and impartial investigation into what he described as “possible serious lapses” behind the crash of the Learjet 45XR aircraft near the Baramati airstrip in Pune district on 28 January, which killed his father and four others.