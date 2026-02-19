Supriya Sule, Jay Pawar back Rohit’s demand for transparent probe into Ajit Pawar crash
MP Sule sought increased security for MLA Rohit Pawar over the sensitive questions he has been raising, amid a highly charged public mood that seeks honest answers
Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) leader Supriya Sule has called for complete transparency following the fatal plane crash that claimed the life of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, saying the tragedy has sent shockwaves across Maharashtra and left the public in deep mourning.
In a post on social media, Sule said numerous doubts and suspicions were circulating online and that public sentiment remained highly charged. She stressed that it was essential for the authorities to present the full facts of the incident in a clear and transparent manner to prevent further unrest.
Sule also expressed support for NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, who has raised a series of questions about the crash. Describing his interventions as well-researched and reflective of public concern, she said citizens deserved answers and warned that delays could deepen unease. Emphasising that questioning the system is a constitutional right, she urged the state government to provide security to Rohit Pawar given the sensitivity of the issue.
Separately, Ajit Pawar’s younger son, Jay Pawar, too demanded a thorough and impartial investigation into what he described as “possible serious lapses” behind the crash of the Learjet 45XR aircraft near the Baramati airstrip in Pune district on 28 January, which killed his father and four others.
In a social media statement, Jay Pawar said the aircraft’s black box could not be easily destroyed and asserted that the people of Maharashtra had the right to know the complete truth. He called for a detailed probe into the aviation company that operated the aircraft, VSR Ventures Private Limited, and sought a ban on the firm pending investigation.
His remarks came a day after deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar and NCP leaders met chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to press for a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry into the crash.
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has stated that it has sought specialised support to retrieve data from the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) of the ill-fated jet.
Senior NCP leader Praful Patel said the aviation company appeared to bear primary responsibility for the crash, while adding that any negligence — including on the part of the pilot — would become clear once the investigation concludes.
Earlier, Rohit Pawar had also suggested that sabotage could not be ruled out and called for a comprehensive probe involving multiple expert agencies. He further questioned the track record of the pilot, Capt Sumit Kapoor, referring to his past suspension over alcohol consumption.
As demands for a high-level inquiry intensify, party leaders and family members have reiterated that only a transparent and credible investigation will address public concerns surrounding the fatal crash.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines