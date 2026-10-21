Suvendu’s Durga immersion diktat draws fire over religious exclusion

Suvendu Adhikari says only followers of Sanatan Dharma can touch Durga idols during immersion.

Opposition leaders question the directive’s religious exclusion and implications for Muslim labourers.

CPI(M), Congress and TMC leaders challenge how the restriction would be defined and enforced.

West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari’s declaration that only followers of Sanatan Dharma will be allowed to touch Durga idols during immersion has drawn criticism from Opposition leaders, who have questioned its constitutional implications and the religious exclusion it entails.

Reviewing immersion arrangements at Babughat in Kolkata on Wednesday, 21 October, Adhikari said he had instructed Kolkata Police commissioner Ajay Kumar Nand to identify those involved in carrying idols into the Hooghly river.

Adhikari defended the proposed restriction as a matter of religious tradition and ritual purity, insisting that it was not communal. But his explanation does not resolve the central issue: the proposed distinction is explicitly based on religious identity.

By making the handling of Durga idols during immersion conditional on adherence to Sanatan Dharma, the directive raises questions about who gets to participate in a public religious celebration and who may be excluded. The implications are particularly pertinent for Muslim labourers, many of whom are involved in transporting and handling idols during Durga Puja.