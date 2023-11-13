Swami Prasad Maurya’s statement on goddess Lakshmi draws ire online

Samajwadi Party (SP) legislator Swami Prasad Maurya, who has often courted controversy in past with his seemingly radical statements, has yet again waded into a dispute.

In a post in Hindi on X to mark Diwali, the Uttar Pradesh SP leader raised questions about goddess Lakshmi, the Hindu deity of wealth, which has led to a fierce reaction among netizens, with many even demanding his arrest.

“Every child born in any religion, caste, race, colour and country of the whole world has two hands, two legs, two ears, two eyes, a nose with two holes, a head, stomach and back, but a child with four hands, eight hands, ten hands, twenty hands and a thousand hands has not been born till date, then how can Lakshmi be born with four hands?