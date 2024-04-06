Syama Prasad Mookerjee was part of govt with Muslim League: Congress hits back at Modi

The Congress hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday over his remarks that the opposition party's Lok Sabha poll manifesto bears a Muslim League imprint, saying he "does not know his history" as Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee himself was part of a coalition government with the League in Bengal in the early 1940s.

The Congress also accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of practising the "politics of divisiveness" and claimed that the prime minister is indulging in "diversionary tactics".

Addressing an election rally in Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, Modi said the Congress manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls bears a Muslim League imprint while a part of it is dominated by the leftists.

Reacting to his remarks, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "The prime minister does not know his history as it was, in fact, none other than Mookerjee, the president of the Hindu Mahasabha then, who was himself part of the coalition government in Bengal with the Muslim League."