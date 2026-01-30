Talk grows of Praful Patel as NCP chief; MLAs to decide on Sunetra Pawar for deputy CM

The late Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar, has emerged in discussions for two key roles: the party’s national president and the post of deputy chief minister. However, senior party leaders clarified on Friday that no final decision has yet been taken on her elevation. They stressed that the party’s legislators will first elect the leader of the legislative party. Only after that will discussions move to the choice of national president and the possible reunification of the two NCP factions led by Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar.

Meanwhile, speculation has gathered pace around the name of Praful Patel for the post of national president after he, along with senior leaders Sunil Tatkare, Chhagan Bhujbal and Dhananjay Munde, met Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Patel currently serves as the party’s national working president.

Sources say the central leadership of the BJP is closely watching developments within the Ajit Pawar camp. According to party insiders, the BJP high command has indicated a positive view towards Sunetra Pawar becoming deputy chief minister, though no formal proposal has yet been placed before the state leadership.

While these meetings were under way in Mumbai, the Pawar family was in Baramati performing the immersion of Ajit Pawar’s ashes at the confluence of the Kanha and Nira rivers. Present there were Sunetra Pawar, Parth Pawar, Jay Pawar and Ajit Pawar’s cousin Supriya Sule, along with Sharad Pawar.