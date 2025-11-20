Tamil Nadu CM invokes Justice Party legacy, vows to ‘smash Aryan trickery’

Marking the 109th foundation day of the South Indian Liberal Federation — popularly known as the Justice Party — Tamil Nadu chief minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday invoked the ideological roots of the Dravidian movement and issued a sharp call to “smash all the Aryan trickery to pieces”.

The chief minister, also president of the state's ruling DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam), made his remarks in a post on X, tying the government’s present-day policies to the century-old struggle for social justice.

Stalin said the Justice Party, founded on 20 November 1916, represented the first organised political effort in southern India to challenge caste hierarchies and ensure equitable access to education, employment and political power. The party’s Non-Brahmin Manifesto laid the foundation for the social justice architecture later advanced by the Dravidian movement.