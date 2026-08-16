PM Internship Scheme under fire as Congress flags low uptake, fund utilisation

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Manickam Tagore targeted the Centre over the poor implementation of the Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme, alleging a wide gap between government promises and the reality faced by young jobseekers.

In a post on X, Tagore referred to the 40th report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance, arguing that the findings exposed shortcomings in the government’s flagship internship programme.

Launched with an outlay of Rs 63,000 crore, the scheme aims to provide internship opportunities to one crore young people over five years. Tagore claimed, however, that implementation has fallen far short of the stated ambition.

Of the Rs 2,000 crore allocated for 2024-25, only Rs 29.29 crore was spent, leaving nearly 98.5 per cent of the allocation unutilised, he said.