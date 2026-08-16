PM Internship Scheme under fire as Congress flags low uptake, fund utilisation
Manickam Tagore targets Centre over poor implementation of PM Internship Scheme, accusing it of failing India’s youth
Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Manickam Tagore targeted the Centre over the poor implementation of the Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme, alleging a wide gap between government promises and the reality faced by young jobseekers.
In a post on X, Tagore referred to the 40th report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance, arguing that the findings exposed shortcomings in the government’s flagship internship programme.
Launched with an outlay of Rs 63,000 crore, the scheme aims to provide internship opportunities to one crore young people over five years. Tagore claimed, however, that implementation has fallen far short of the stated ambition.
Of the Rs 2,000 crore allocated for 2024-25, only Rs 29.29 crore was spent, leaving nearly 98.5 per cent of the allocation unutilised, he said.
The gap between available opportunities and actual participation was equally stark. While participating companies reportedly offered around 2.45 lakh internships, only 16,060 candidates joined the programme. Of those who enrolled, 53.6 per cent reportedly dropped out midway.
Tagore attributed the low uptake and high attrition partly to inadequate stipends and a lack of proper accommodation and transport facilities, which he said particularly affected candidates from rural areas and women.
The Congress leader accused the Union government of making ambitious announcements without ensuring effective implementation or adequate utilisation of funds earmarked for youth welfare.
Taking aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day address from the Red Fort, Tagore said government speeches should not become a substitute for action. He alleged that the figures reflected an administrative failure and warned the Centre against “playing with the future” of India’s young people.
The Congress leader urged the government to address the structural shortcomings in the internship programme and ensure that its promised opportunities translate into meaningful avenues for young jobseekers.
With PTI inputs