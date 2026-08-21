Revanth calls US visit denial ‘political’, says education must be above politics
Congress criticises Centre’s decision, questions the denial of permission for a chief minister’s proposed international engagements
Telangana chief minister A. Revanth Reddy’s scheduled visit to the United States has been cancelled after the Centre denied political clearance for the trip, the chief minister’s office (CMO) said on Friday.
Reddy, who is currently in London, was scheduled to travel to the US as part of the official TelanganaRising delegation and return to Hyderabad on 30 August. He will instead return to Hyderabad on 23 August, the CMO said.
According to the CMO, the Telangana government had sought the Centre’s permission for both the UK and US legs of the tour in accordance with established policy and protocol. While clearance was granted for the UK visit, permission for the US leg was denied after the delegation had already reached London.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) cited the lack of clearance “from the political angle”, according to the CMO release.
The state government described the decision as a “political denial” and said it was surprised that the clearance was withheld for a visit aimed at advancing Telangana’s education, skills and investment agenda.
The Congress has criticised the Centre’s decision, questioning the denial of permission for a chief minister’s proposed international engagements.
Party leaders said Reddy’s US visit was intended to promote Telangana, attract global educational institutions and build partnerships that could benefit students and the state’s economy. They alleged that the Centre was allowing political considerations to interfere with initiatives related to education and development.
The Congress also backed Reddy’s contention that issues concerning nation-building and the future of young people should remain above political differences.
Despite Reddy cancelling his visit, the chief minister has instructed the Telangana delegation to proceed with the US programme and conclude proposed memoranda of understanding and partnership agreements, the CMO said.
Reddy said the primary objective of the visit was to bring leading global educational institutions to Telangana under the broader objectives of the National Education Policy.
“The only purpose of the visit was ... to bring the world’s best institutions to India, to Telangana, to Hyderabad,” he said, adding that such partnerships could provide young people access to world-class education, skills and training.
Reddy said he wanted Hyderabad to emerge as a global knowledge hub capable of attracting some of the world’s leading universities and institutions.
The chief minister will continue his scheduled engagements in the UK, including interactions with Oxford, Cambridge, the London School of Economics, London Business School and the University of London, the CMO said.
He is also expected to meet representatives of leading sports institutions and skilling organisations and explore partnerships with Telangana.
Reddy said Hyderabad’s existing educational institutions, including Osmania University, the University of Hyderabad, IIT Hyderabad, ISB, IIIT Hyderabad and NALSAR, had helped build the city’s reputation as a centre of talent and knowledge.
He also cited Hyderabad Public School and its prominent alumni, including Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, as examples of the city’s potential to produce globally recognised talent.
Reddy said his government’s goal was to make Hyderabad one of the world’s leading cities for education and skills, where Indian students could access opportunities linked to institutions such as Harvard, Oxford, MIT, LBS and LSE without having to leave the country.
“While most leaders want to send their children abroad, I want to bring the world’s best to India,” Reddy said.
With PTI inputs