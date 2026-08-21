Revanth calls US visit denial ‘political’, says education must be above politics

Telangana chief minister A. Revanth Reddy’s scheduled visit to the United States has been cancelled after the Centre denied political clearance for the trip, the chief minister’s office (CMO) said on Friday.

Reddy, who is currently in London, was scheduled to travel to the US as part of the official TelanganaRising delegation and return to Hyderabad on 30 August. He will instead return to Hyderabad on 23 August, the CMO said.

According to the CMO, the Telangana government had sought the Centre’s permission for both the UK and US legs of the tour in accordance with established policy and protocol. While clearance was granted for the UK visit, permission for the US leg was denied after the delegation had already reached London.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) cited the lack of clearance “from the political angle”, according to the CMO release.

The state government described the decision as a “political denial” and said it was surprised that the clearance was withheld for a visit aimed at advancing Telangana’s education, skills and investment agenda.

The Congress has criticised the Centre’s decision, questioning the denial of permission for a chief minister’s proposed international engagements.