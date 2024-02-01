Telangana Congress leader flays interim Budget's 'meagre' allocation for minorities

Voicing deep disappointment over the "meagre" allocation for minorities welfare in the interim Union Budget 2024-25, senior Telangana Congress leader Mohammed Shabbir Ali said Prime Minister Narendra Modi owed an explanation to the people of the country on how he plans to ensure the welfare of minorities with such a "callous approach".

“The Centre has allocated Rs 3,183.24 crore for the welfare of minorities, a small and insignificant increase from last year’s allocation of Rs 3,097.60 crore. One can imagine the value of Rs 3,183 crore in a budget of Rs 47.66 lakh crore.

"The prime minister, who speaks about sabka vikas (universal development), should explain how he plans to ensure the welfare of minorities, who constitute over 15 per cent of the country's total population, by spending just 0.000668 per cent of the country's annual budget on them," Ali, who is also advisor to the Telangana government, said.

He condemned slashing the budget for various schemes, especially those related to minority education, and noted that the overall allocation for education empowerment has been reduced from Rs 1,689 crore in 2023-24 to Rs 1,575.72 crore in 2024-25.

Except for post-matric scholarships for minorities, whose allocation has been increased from Rs 1,065 crore to Rs 1,145.38 crore, allocations for all other schemes have been cut down.