Telangana: Azharuddin gets Minorities Welfare, Public Enterprises portfolios

In a political development that blends symbolism with strategy, former Indian cricket captain and senior Congress leader Mohammad Azharuddin has been entrusted with the portfolios of Minorities Welfare and Public Enterprises in the Telangana Cabinet. The announcement came on Tuesday, 4 November, four days after Azharuddin took oath as minister, with governor Jishnu Dev Varma formally allocating the portfolios.

The Minorities Welfare portfolio was earlier held by Adluri Laxman Kumar, who also oversees Scheduled Caste and Tribal Welfare, while chief minister A. Revanth Reddy had been handling Public Enterprises. With this reshuffle, Azharuddin steps into a significant role — one that carries both administrative weight and political message.

Azharuddin, 62, became the first Muslim face in the Revanth Reddy-led Cabinet when he was sworn in at the Raj Bhavan on 31 October, marking a moment of renewed outreach by the Congress towards Telangana’s sizeable Muslim electorate. His induction also brings the strength of the Cabinet to 16 members, two short of the constitutional limit.