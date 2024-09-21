Test of democracy is king tolerates dissent, introspects: Nitin Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari has said the biggest test of democracy is that the ruler tolerates even the strongest opinion against him, and it leads to introspection.

Writers and intellectuals should express themselves fearlessly, the senior BJP leader said at a book release function held at MIT World Peace University in Pune on Friday, 20 September.

"The biggest test of democracy is that the king tolerates the strongest opinion against him and introspects over it," he said.

In India, there is no problem of difference of opinion but "there is a problem of lack of opinion," the road transport and highways minister said.