Test of democracy is king tolerates dissent, introspects: Nitin Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari has said the biggest test of democracy is that the ruler tolerates even the strongest opinion against him, and it leads to introspection.
Writers and intellectuals should express themselves fearlessly, the senior BJP leader said at a book release function held at MIT World Peace University in Pune on Friday, 20 September.
"The biggest test of democracy is that the king tolerates the strongest opinion against him and introspects over it," he said.
In India, there is no problem of difference of opinion but "there is a problem of lack of opinion," the road transport and highways minister said.
"We are neither rightist, nor leftist. We are opportunists. It is expected from writers and intellectuals that they express their opinions without any fear," he added.
Gadkari also said that as long as untouchability and notions of social inferiority and superiority persist, the work of nation-building can not be said to be complete.
At a journalism awards function in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, Gadkari had said a political leader once offered to support him if he were to enter the race for the prime minister's post, but he declined the offer stating he did not nurse such an ambition.
Democracy will be successful only when all the four pillars -- judiciary, executive, legislature and media -- follow ethics, Gadkari added.
