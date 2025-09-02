The ‘Bangladeshi’ slur: A toxic narrative now stalking Bengalis everywhere

When 29-year-old Mainak Dutta set up his small table of attars near Kolkata's Tollygunge Metro station, he expected the usual bargaining over prices. Instead, he was branded a 'Bangladeshi' by a customer angry over the price of a bottle of perfume. convinced that 'attar' was sold only by Muslims. Since Mainak spoke Bengali yet sold attar, he had to be Bangladeshi, because of course, Muslims don't exist in West Bengal.

Mainak’s anguished Facebook post about the incident, and his defiant response that “fragrance has no religion”, went viral. Supporters rallied around him, and a larger demonstration is in the offing.

What shook many was not just the insult, but the location. Kolkata is the cultural heart of Bengal, a city that takes pride in its language and literary heritage. Yet even here, in a space that should have been safe, the toxic 'Bangladeshi' slur has gained a foothold, thanks to the untiring efforts of the saffron brigade.

Make no mistake, the BJP has been front and centre when it comes to spreading this narrative. Way back in 2020, veteran BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya raised an alarm about 'Bangladeshi' construction workers at his Indore home, saying his suspicions were roused by the fact that they were eating poha instead of rotis.

That seeming absurdity has now given way to venom. The label 'Bangladeshi' has become a shorthand for harassment, reducing linguistic identity to a foreign stigma. A tribal migrant worker from Malda, Binoy Besra, was recently beaten in Odisha after villagers detained him for speaking Bengali. “He was mercilessly assaulted until he managed to escape the vigilantes,” Trinamool Congress MP Samirul Islam alleged in an X post, sharing a video of the young man’s testimony.