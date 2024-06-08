Bharat Jodo Yatra impact: Congress and allies gained 41 seats
Along the routes of these yatras, the Congress and its allies, many of whom contested independently in 2019, collectively gained 41 seats
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, conducted a year apart, were designed to enhance voter outreach and bolster Gandhi's public image. Along the routes of these yatras, the Congress and its current INDIA bloc allies, many of whom contested independently in 2019, collectively gained 41 seats.
During the first yatra — the Bharat Jodo Yatra undertaken between September 2022 and January 2023 — Gandhi addressed 12 public meetings, over 100 street-corner meetings, and 13 press conferences. He travelled over 4,000 km across 75 districts, covering 71 Lok Sabha constituencies in 12 states and two Union territories.
It is worth noting here that the Congress contested 56 seats and won 23 (up from 15 of 65 in 2019), and the Congress' allies contested 14 seats and won 6 (up from 2 of 4 in 2019). Notably, the Congress and its allies did not contest from Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir) and Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh) constituencies in 2019.
The second yatra — the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra undertaken between January and March 2024 — covered 82 Lok Sabha constituencies, spanning a distance of nearly 6,713 km from Imphal in Manipur to Mumbai in Maharashtra, primarily by bus.
The Congress contested 49 seats falling along the route, and won 17 (up from 6 of 71 in 2019). INDIA bloc allies contested 33 seats and won 18 (zero of 10 in 2019).
Overall, these yatras significantly contributed to the Congress and its allies increasing their tally by 41 seats across the covered constituencies, showcasing successful voter engagement and coalition building.
Jammu and Kashmir: Four seats covered during the first yatra. In 2019, the Congress contested three of these seats, and failed to win any. In 2024, the Congress allied with the National Conference, and the alliance won two of the four seats. Congress lost the other two.
Punjab: The first yatra covered six seats, the Congress won four in 2019. This time, the Congress won five while one went to the AAP.
Delhi: Covered by the first yatra, the Congress and its allies did not gain anything. Congress and AAP contested all 7 seats in the alliance. While Congress contested three seats, the AAP contested the remaining four. The alliance lost all seats.
Haryana: The first yatra covered five seats, the Congress lost all to the BJP in 2019. This time, it managed to win one of these constituencies.
Uttar Pradesh: The first leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra covered three seats and the second travelled through 20. The Congress’s performance along with ally Samajwadi Party (SP) improved greatly this time.
Of the three covered in the first yatra, the SP won one this time. Of the 20 covered in the second leg, the Congress contested eight and won three seats, while the SP contested 12 and won five.
Rajasthan: The first Bharat Jodo Yatra covered five constituencies. The Congress lost all these seats to the BJP in 2019, but managed to make a turnaround this time by winning three. The party touched two seats during the second leg of the yatra, it managed to win one seat while its ally won the other.
Madhya Pradesh: The Congress did not make any gains in the seven seats covered by Rahul led yatras. All seven were won by the BJP in 2019 and 2024.
Maharashtra: The first yatra covered six seats, and the Congress and its allies won four. The UPA had lost all in 2019. The second yatra covered eight constituencies, of which the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance won five this time. It had lost all in 2019.
Gujarat: The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra covered five constituencies, the BJP won all five seats.
Bihar: The second yatra touched seven constituencies. The Congress contested three seats, winning them all. Its allies contested four seats and won two and lost two.
West Bengal: The second yatra covered nine seats. Of the nine, the TMC won five, the BJP three, and the Congress bagged one seat. There was no alliance between the Congress and TMC in West Bengal this time.
Jharkhand: The second yatra covered seven seats. Of these, the Congress contested four and won one. Its allies contested three and won one.
Chhattisgarh: The second yatra touched four seats. Congress fought all four and won just one.
Assam: The second yatra touched six seats, the Congress contested all six and the grand old party won three.
In Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, and Nagaland; the second yatra passed through five constituencies. In 2019, the Congress won just one of these seats. This time, the tally is up to three.
Odisha: The second yatra covered two seats. The Congress contested the two and lost both in 2019. The result was the same this time.
Karnataka: The first yatra covered seven seats. Congress won three seats when it contested all seven.
Kerala: The first yatra travelled through11 constituencies. Of the 11 seats, the Congress won seven seats while its allies won two constituencies.
Tamil Nadu: The first yatra covered two seats. Both in 2019 and this time, the Congress bagged one while ally DMK won the other.
Telangana: Seven constituencies were covered in the first yatra. The Congress had won just one of these seats.