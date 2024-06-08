Bharat Jodo Yatra impact: Congress and allies gained 41 seats

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, conducted a year apart, were designed to enhance voter outreach and bolster Gandhi's public image. Along the routes of these yatras, the Congress and its current INDIA bloc allies, many of whom contested independently in 2019, collectively gained 41 seats.

During the first yatra — the Bharat Jodo Yatra undertaken between September 2022 and January 2023 — Gandhi addressed 12 public meetings, over 100 street-corner meetings, and 13 press conferences. He travelled over 4,000 km across 75 districts, covering 71 Lok Sabha constituencies in 12 states and two Union territories.

It is worth noting here that the Congress contested 56 seats and won 23 (up from 15 of 65 in 2019), and the Congress' allies contested 14 seats and won 6 (up from 2 of 4 in 2019). Notably, the Congress and its allies did not contest from Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir) and Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh) constituencies in 2019.

The second yatra — the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra undertaken between January and March 2024 — covered 82 Lok Sabha constituencies, spanning a distance of nearly 6,713 km from Imphal in Manipur to Mumbai in Maharashtra, primarily by bus.

The Congress contested 49 seats falling along the route, and won 17 (up from 6 of 71 in 2019). INDIA bloc allies contested 33 seats and won 18 (zero of 10 in 2019).

Overall, these yatras significantly contributed to the Congress and its allies increasing their tally by 41 seats across the covered constituencies, showcasing successful voter engagement and coalition building.

Jammu and Kashmir: Four seats covered during the first yatra. In 2019, the Congress contested three of these seats, and failed to win any. In 2024, the Congress allied with the National Conference, and the alliance won two of the four seats. Congress lost the other two.