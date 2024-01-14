HERALD VIEW| The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra & the stomach for a fight

On 14 January, just days ahead of the high-decibel inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya (on 22 January), Rahul Gandhi sets out on another cross-country padayatra—the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

It’s a fitting way to set an alternative political agenda, when the government’s cheerleaders in media will be falling all over themselves to make the so-called ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony look like the most epochal event of their lives.

You’ve surely heard, despite the deafening media noise already about the Ayodhya event, that the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is on.

It’ll be another odyssey, this time straddling 15 Indian states on an east–west axis. It will cover an estimated 6,700 kilometres in just over two months, and pass through the states of Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra.