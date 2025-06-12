The Election Commission must explain this tearing hurry to change the rules

The 2024 Haryana assembly election was concluded in November 2024.

On 9 December 2024, the High Court directed the ECI to hand over Form 17C and CCTV footage to petitioner Mehmood Pracha, who had approached the court after the Commission refused to part with them. Pracha’s plea that he was an interested party and the ECI’s own rules provided for public scrutiny of the details was accepted by the court.

On 17 December 2024, the Commission wrote to the union law ministry suggesting the amendment of Rule 93 of the Conduct of Elections (Rules) and asked to have it notified as early as possible.

The law ministry received the letter on 19 December.

The very next day, 20 December, the ministry convened a meeting with officials from the ECI and suggested changes in the draft amendment prepared by the Commission. The ministry’s revised draft was accepted by the Commission the same day. It was approved by officials in the ministry and the union law minister the same day and the amendment was notified the same evening at 10:23 p.m.

What explains the lightning speed with which the amendment was notified to restrict access to CCTV footage and Form 17C?