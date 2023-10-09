The Indian Americans who back Israel and want to hurt Hamas

Going some distance beyond the already supportive official US government line, at least two Republican presidential candidates — Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy, both noted Indian-origin Americans — have rallied behind Israel following the attack by Hamas militant group on Saturday, 7 October.

Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a barrage of rocket attacks in southern Israel on Saturday, killing over 600 people, including soldiers, and wounding more than 1,900.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in response launched multiple airstrikes targeting Hamas' key infrastructure. About 1,000 people have been confirmed dead in Israel and Gaza, in the biggest escalation in decades between the two sides.

“Hamas and the backers who support them, the Iranian regime, were chanting 'Death to Israel, death to America'. That's what we have to remember. We are united with Israel because Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis and the Iranian backers hate us," Republican presidential candidate Haley told NBC News on Sunday, 8 October.

"We have to remember that what happened to Israel could happen here in America. And I hope that we all unite and stand with Israel because they really need us right now,” Haley, born Nimarata Randhawa, said.

In a post on X, Haley told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “finish them (Hamas)”.