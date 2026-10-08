The roads, the Constitution and a fight over India’s democratic identity
Protests over SIR took Opposition from Parliament to the streets, putting India’s institutions at the centre of a historic political protest
For three days, the streets of New Delhi have become the stage for an unusual political confrontation. Led by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, INDIA bloc leaders have taken their fight against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar beyond Parliament, demanding his resignation over irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.
Marches, barricades, sit-ins and detentions have turned the dispute over electoral rolls into a larger political battle over the institutions that safeguard the vote.
Several leaders were detained as the confrontation between the Opposition and police intensified.What makes the protests significant is not merely their scale, but their focus: India's Opposition is directly challenging the head of the constitutional body responsible for conducting elections.
With MPs repeatedly taking to the streets, police stopping their marches and opposition leaders invoking the Constitution, the confrontation has unfolded as a rare episode of sustained street politics centred on electoral institutions.