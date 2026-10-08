The roads, the Constitution and a fight over India’s democratic identity

For three days, the streets of New Delhi have become the stage for an unusual political confrontation. Led by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, INDIA bloc leaders have taken their fight against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar beyond Parliament, demanding his resignation over irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Marches, barricades, sit-ins and detentions have turned the dispute over electoral rolls into a larger political battle over the institutions that safeguard the vote.