POLITICS

The roads, the Constitution and a fight over India’s democratic identity

Protests over SIR took Opposition from Parliament to the streets, putting India’s institutions at the centre of a historic political protest

Multiple platoons of central police troops were deployed to restrict Gandhi.
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NH Political Bureau

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For three days, the streets of New Delhi have become the stage for an unusual political confrontation. Led by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, INDIA bloc leaders have taken their fight against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar beyond Parliament, demanding his resignation over irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Marches, barricades, sit-ins and detentions have turned the dispute over electoral rolls into a larger political battle over the institutions that safeguard the vote.

Rahul Gandhi climbed a barricade as police tried to prevent the Opposition from moving ahead.
Rahul Gandhi climbed a barricade as police tried to prevent the Opposition from moving ahead.
Vipin/NH
The Opposition marched towards the Election Commission, demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.
The Opposition marched towards the Election Commission, demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.
Vipin/NH
The protesters accused Kumar of irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.
The protesters accused Kumar of irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.
Police barricades stopped the MPs as they approached the Election Commission office.
Police barricades stopped the MPs as they approached the Election Commission office.
Vipin/NH
Priyanka Gandhi joined the confrontation, carrying a copy of the Constitution onto the street.
Priyanka Gandhi joined the confrontation, carrying a copy of the Constitution onto the street.
Vipin/NH
Several leaders were detained as the confrontation between the Opposition and police intensified.
Several leaders were detained as the confrontation between the Opposition and police intensified.
Vipin/NH
The protests continued into a third day, marking an unusual sustained mobilisation over elections.
The protests continued into a third day, marking an unusual sustained mobilisation over elections.
@INCIndia/X
The protests turned an electoral dispute into a wider confrontation over India's democratic institutions.
The protests turned an electoral dispute into a wider confrontation over India's democratic institutions.
@INCIndia/X
Police vans became part of the protest's imagery as several opposition leaders were detained.
Police vans became part of the protest's imagery as several opposition leaders were detained.
@INCIndia/X
The Constitution was held aloft as the protesters framed their confrontation as a fight over democracy.
The Constitution was held aloft as the protesters framed their confrontation as a fight over democracy.
@INCIndia/X

Several leaders were detained as the confrontation between the Opposition and police intensified.What makes the protests significant is not merely their scale, but their focus: India's Opposition is directly challenging the head of the constitutional body responsible for conducting elections.

With MPs repeatedly taking to the streets, police stopping their marches and opposition leaders invoking the Constitution, the confrontation has unfolded as a rare episode of sustained street politics centred on electoral institutions.

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