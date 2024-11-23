‘There is no political will to restore peace in Manipur’

‘National highways in the state are blocked since May, 2023; essential goods, food and medicine are scarce; businesses have shut down; many schools and colleges have been closed for the past year-and-a-half; people in refugee camps are dying by suicide and the mental health of the entire population has suffered; inflation has broken the back of the common man and people are feeling increasingly insecure and isolated. There is complete lawlessness, the economy of the state has suffered and people have lost faith in both the state government and the central government. Please intervene.’

This appeal from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge took the shape of an open letter to President Droupadi Murmu after Manipur Congress leaders had briefed him on the current situation in the state. Vishwadeepak caught up with state Congress president Keisham Meghachandra Singh in New Delhi to understand what makes peace so elusive in this northeastern state.

Singh did not mince his words. The state government is incompetent and the Union government indifferent, he raged. Singh rushed to the national capital after a sudden spurt of violence in the state post 11 November claimed more civilian lives, including women and children, even infants — there are reports of brutal torture, rape and murder.

Excerpts from the conversation:

How do you explain the failure to restore law and order for nearly a year-and-a-half?

The state government has proved to be incompetent and the Union government is indifferent to the situation [in Manipur]. Bizarrely, the Union home minister praised the chief minister for bringing the situation under control while the chief minister has been pleading that his hands are tied.