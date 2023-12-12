They talk about Nehru to distract from vital issues: Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit back at the BJP saying that they keep on talking about India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru to distract from the real issues facing the country.

Rahul Gandhi also reiterated the demand for the caste-based census and accused the government of not discussing the same.

Speaking to the media outside Parliament, Rahul Gandhi said, "These all are distraction tactics. The basic issue is caste-based census and who is getting the people's money? They do not want to discuss this issue, they run away from this."

The Lok Sabha MP from Kerala's Wayanad said, "We will take this issue forward and make sure that the poor get what they deserve."