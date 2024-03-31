This election not about forming a govt but saving the democracy: Rahul Gandhi at INDIA rally

In a major show of strength ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the I.N.D.I.A. block parties held a mega rally in Delhi’s Ramlila ground on Sunday, demanding free and fair elections in the country and the immediate release of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren from jail.

The opposition leaders protested against the misuse of investigating agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Income Tax Department and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by the ruling BJP.

They accused the Modi government of indulging in ‘match-fixing’ before the polls.

Addressing the gathering alongside other top leaders of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi drew an analogy with the ongoing IPL cricket matches.

He said, "The IPL is on these days. When umpires are pressurised, rival players are bribed and captains are threatened in order to win matches, it is called match-fixing in cricket. We have Lok Sabha polls before us; umpires were chosen by PM Modi," Rahul Gandhi said.