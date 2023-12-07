Those making hate speeches should be barred from contesting polls: Cong MP
Congress MP Pramod Tiwari suggested taking action against those holding constitutional posts if they engage in hate speeches
The Congress on Thursday raised the twin issues of air pollution in Delhi and hate speeches, and demanded that those who make hate speeches should be barred from contesting elections, and if people holding constitutional posts do so, then action should be taken against them.
Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said, "According to Article 25 of the Constitution, everyone has the right to practice their religion and faith, but due to the ambiguity of the law, it is being misused. If someone's religion and belief is hurt in a pre-planned manner, a case is registered under section 153 of the IPC. Today these cases are continuously increasing in the country, owing to which tension and riot-like situations are created in the society."
"In such a situation, my suggestion is that those who give hate speeches should be stopped from contesting elections, and if people holding constitutional posts do so, then action should be taken against them," he added.
Meanwhile, speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said, "Air pollution is now a serious problem across the country. I would like to ask the minister whether, in view of the accumulating evidence of the effects of air pollution on public health, he will consider reviewing both laws (Air Prevention and Control of Pollution Act 1981, and the National Ambient Air Quality Standards 2009)."
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines