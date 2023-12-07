Those making hate speeches should be barred from contesting polls: Cong MP

The Congress on Thursday raised the twin issues of air pollution in Delhi and hate speeches, and demanded that those who make hate speeches should be barred from contesting elections, and if people holding constitutional posts do so, then action should be taken against them.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said, "According to Article 25 of the Constitution, everyone has the right to practice their religion and faith, but due to the ambiguity of the law, it is being misused. If someone's religion and belief is hurt in a pre-planned manner, a case is registered under section 153 of the IPC. Today these cases are continuously increasing in the country, owing to which tension and riot-like situations are created in the society."