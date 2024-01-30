Those who glorify Godse will not be allowed to define idea of India: Cong on Martyrs' Day

On Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary, the Congress on Tuesday asserted that the true tribute to the father of the nation would be to not let the "flame of truth and harmony" be extinguished in the "storm of hatred".

The party also said that those who glorify Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse should not and will not be allowed to define the idea of India.

In a post on 'X', Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge cited a quote of Mahatma Gandhi, "The enemy is fear. We think it's hate but it is fear."

"On Martyrs Day, we pay our respects to Bapu, the moral compass of our nation. We must pledge to fight against those who seek to destroy his ideals based on 'sambhav' and 'sarvodaya'," Kharge said.