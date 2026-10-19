Three Meghalaya UDP MLAs set to join NPP, leaving party with one legislator

Three of Meghalaya’s four remaining UDP MLAs are expected to join the NPP on Monday, taking its Assembly strength from 33 to 36.

The move would leave UDP president and minister Metbah Lyngdoh as the party’s sole legislator.

The development follows the Speaker’s recognition of eight UDP MLAs’ merger with the BJP, which increased its tally to 10.

Three of the United Democratic Party’s four remaining MLAs in Meghalaya are likely to join the National People’s Party on Monday, potentially strengthening Chief Minister Conrad Sangma’s party and leaving the UDP with a single legislator.

UDP leader Paul Lyngdoh said the three lawmakers were expected to switch to the NPP. Their entry would raise the ruling party’s strength from 33 to 36 in the 60-member Assembly.

The move would leave UDP president Metbah Lyngdoh, a minister in the Sangma government, as the party’s only MLA. The UDP previously had 12 legislators.