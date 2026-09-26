Three more girls approach SIT in POCSO case against granite businessman Veeramani

The SIT is led by Thenmozhi, an Additional Commissioner in Chennai’s Central Crime Branch. Its other members are Disha Mittal, Joint Commissioner for crimes against women and children, Superintendent of Police Mutharasi and Deputy Commissioner Geethanjali. The team has urged anyone else affected to come forward.

Investigators are examining allegations that videos involving Veeramani and minors were recorded and used in an attempt to extort money. They will also take statements from the new complainants and assess whether the evidence points to further offences or other people’s involvement.

The growing number of complaints has renewed scrutiny of the earlier investigation. Police had sought to close the initial case, but a special court rejected that request and ordered further enquiry.

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has called for action against anyone found to have delayed or suppressed the case. Political opponents have alleged that the previous DMK government covered up Veeramani’s alleged offences. Former DMK minister S Regupathy has denied any party connection with Veeramani and said those responsible should be punished. Whether anyone improperly influenced the earlier handling of the case remains under investigation.

With IANS inputs