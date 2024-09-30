Tirupati laddus row: At least gods should be kept away from politics, says SC

Observing that at least the Gods should be kept away from politics, the Supreme Court on Monday, 30 September, sought to know what was the proof that contaminated ghee was used in making Tirupati laddus.

A bench of justices B.R. Gavai and K.V. Viswanathan also asked why was there a need to make a public statement when a probe had already been ordered into the matter.

"At least, we expect the gods to be kept away from politics," the bench observed.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta told the bench that it was a matter of faith and if contaminated ghee was used in preparation of laddus, it was unacceptable.