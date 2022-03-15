TMC, AAP aided BJP’s win in Goa by splitting opposition votes, shows data analysis

Data analysis of the recently concluded Goa assembly elections shows that the Congress lost out in at least 7 seats it was banking on winning only because of a major split in the non-BJP votes caused by the presence of candidates of Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), besides the under-estimated Revolutionary Goans (RG) party.

In pure vote share number terms, Congress could have added an additional 11%, taking its share to a little over the BJP’s vote share of 33.5%. Of this 11%, the TMC took away 5.2% of the vote share while the AAP managed to maintain its 2017 vote share with a slight improvement to 6.8%.

While the TMC drew a blank, the AAP managed to pull in two seats.

The Congress vote share was reduced from 28.4% in 2017 to 23.5% this time. This 5% odd share loss for Congress could have well been prevented by parties opposed to the BJP like the TMC did not split the votes, said Michael Lobo, a minister in the previous Pramod Sawant-led BJP government and now newly elected Calangute MLA from the Congress.

Lobo attributed the loss of 7 seats to a major split in non-BJP votes. “We did not see this happening. The TMC damaged our prospects in many places. Benaulim, Cortalim, Mapusa, Navelim, Sanguem, Velim are examples of seats we were eyeing for victory,” he said.