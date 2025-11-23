TMC alleges BJP supporters torched SIR assistance camp in Kalyani; BJP denies involvement

According to the statement, the camp was meant to help residents with documentation and procedural support related to the ongoing SIR exercise. The TMC described the attack as “a deliberate act of vandalism,” claiming property and equipment had been destroyed.

Police said a case has been registered and a manhunt has been launched to identify and arrest those responsible.

The BJP rejected the allegation. A district leader said the vandalism stemmed from “internal infighting within the ruling party” and not from BJP workers. He accused the TMC of attempting to divert attention by falsely implicating the opposition.

The incident adds to escalating tension between the two parties amid ongoing political clashes linked to SIR-related camps and voter-list issues in the state.