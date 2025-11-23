TMC alleges BJP supporters torched SIR assistance camp in Kalyani; BJP denies involvement
Incident adds to escalating tension between the two parties amid ongoing political clashes linked to SIR-related camps and voter-list issues in the state
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday alleged that a Special Intensive Revision SIR (Special Intensive Revision) assistance camp set up by the party at Kalyani in West Bengal’s Nadia district was vandalised and set on fire shortly after midnight. The party blamed supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the incident.
In a post shared on social media, the TMC said the camp, located adjacent to the party office in Ward No. 6 of Kalyani town, had been “vandalised and set on fire” and accused BJP workers of carrying out the attack. The party also circulated a video showing burnt plastic sheets, overturned chairs and damaged equipment.
According to the statement, the camp was meant to help residents with documentation and procedural support related to the ongoing SIR exercise. The TMC described the attack as “a deliberate act of vandalism,” claiming property and equipment had been destroyed.
Police said a case has been registered and a manhunt has been launched to identify and arrest those responsible.
The BJP rejected the allegation. A district leader said the vandalism stemmed from “internal infighting within the ruling party” and not from BJP workers. He accused the TMC of attempting to divert attention by falsely implicating the opposition.
