TMC demands discussion in LS on ethics panel's recommendation to expel Mahua Moitra

TMC leaders on Saturday demanded a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the ethics committee's recommendation to expel party MP Mahua Moitra from the House in a "cash-for-query" case.

The winter session of Parliament begins on December 4 and will have 15 sittings till December 22. The report of the Lok Sabha panel recommending the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader's expulsion is listed for tabling in the House on the first day of the session.

TMC representatives at an all party meeting called by government on Saturday claimed that the panel's report had been made public "brazenly" before being tabled in the House.

Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Derek O'Brien, the TMC's parliamentary party leaders of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, respectively, represented it at the meeting.