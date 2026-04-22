TMC levels poll code violation charge against BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari

The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday lodged a complaint with the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer against senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, alleging violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during a rally in South 24-Parganas.

In a letter to the Election Commission of India, the TMC said Adhikari — a star campaigner contesting from Nandigram and Bhabanipur — held a public meeting on 20 April at Sonakhali High School ground in support of BJP candidate Tapan Dutta, flouting permitted timings.

According to the complaint, the rally had approval only till 1:30 pm. However, Adhikari’s helicopter allegedly landed at 3:10 pm, with the meeting continuing till around 5 pm. “By severely exceeding the allotted time, Suvendu Adhikari, Tapan Dutta and other BJP members have violated the MCC and extant ECI guidelines,” the letter stated.