TMC levels poll code violation charge against BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari
TMC urges poll panel to take action against BJP leaders and officials involved
The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday lodged a complaint with the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer against senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, alleging violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during a rally in South 24-Parganas.
In a letter to the Election Commission of India, the TMC said Adhikari — a star campaigner contesting from Nandigram and Bhabanipur — held a public meeting on 20 April at Sonakhali High School ground in support of BJP candidate Tapan Dutta, flouting permitted timings.
According to the complaint, the rally had approval only till 1:30 pm. However, Adhikari’s helicopter allegedly landed at 3:10 pm, with the meeting continuing till around 5 pm. “By severely exceeding the allotted time, Suvendu Adhikari, Tapan Dutta and other BJP members have violated the MCC and extant ECI guidelines,” the letter stated.
The TMC further alleged that police and Central Armed Police Forces blocked adjoining roads during the event, disrupting a pre-approved programme of the ruling party. It termed the move a “monopolisation of public spaces,” which is barred under the MCC.
Citing provisions from the EC’s 2023 manual on force deployment and the handbook for police observers, the party also accused the administration and central forces of “partisan” conduct, questioning their neutrality. “Such actions raise serious concerns over the impartiality of authorities tasked with ensuring free and fair elections,” the complaint said.
The TMC has urged the poll panel to take action against the BJP leaders and officials involved. Adhikari could not be reached for comment.
With PTI inputs
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