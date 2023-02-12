TMC playing game to help BJP in Tripura, says Congress

The Trinamool Congress is "playing a game" to support the BJP in Tripura but will not be able to hamper the Congress-Left alliance's chances in the assembly polls, the state's AICC in-charge Ajoy Kumar said on Sunday.

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at the Left-Congress alliance, Kumar asserted that the tie-up was on a strong footing in the state as there was "political commonness" between the Congress and the CPI(M) in Tripura.

"You see the crowds (for Left-Congress alliance), see on the ground. The leaders may have small issues but the cadre people are all together. I have been travelling all over Tripura, it is quite heartening to see that," he told PTI in a telephonic interview from Agartala.

Asked about the Tipra Motha party gaining ground in the tribal belt and if that will affect the Left-Congress, Kumar pointed to the head of CPI(M) in Tripura, Jitendra Chaudhury, being a tribal leader. "He (Chaudhury) is actually a leader who speaks their (tribals') language. He is the son of the soil. So I think the tribals are also understanding that Jitendra Chaudhury represents the actual tribal aspirations," Kumar asserted.