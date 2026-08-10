TMC’s bizarre divide: ‘Rebel’ MLAs join Mamata camp in Assembly protest

Three 'rebel' MLAs aligned with the Ritabrata Banerjee camp of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) joined hands with 'original' TMC leaders loyal to former chief minister Mamata Banerjee inside the West Bengal Assembly on Monday, 10 August to protest the attack on Banerjee’s convoy on Sunday.

The sight itself was striking enough. But the statements that followed made the political situation even more bizarre.

The three MLAs — Basirhat North’s Tausifur Rahman, Khidirpur’s Abdul Khalek Molla and Baruipur East’s Bibhas Sardar — are considered close to the Ritabrata faction, which is locked in a political tussle with the Kalighat camp (so called because of Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence) over control of the TMC, its identity and its election symbol.

Yet there they were, standing alongside Kunal Ghosh, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, Nayana Bandyopadhyay and other Kalighat leaders, protesting an attack on Mamata Banerjee. More significantly, none of the three appeared to regard their factional alignment as incompatible with their loyalty to Mamata.