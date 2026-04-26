Rahul Gandhi condemns TMC’s ‘reign of terror’ over Congress worker’s killing

Reiterating the Congress party’s stance, Rahul Gandhi added, “Congress politics has never been based on violence, nor will it ever be. We, too, have lost our workers, yet we have always chosen the path of non-violence and the Constitution. This is our legacy, this is our resolve.”

He demanded swift action from authorities, calling for the “immediate arrest of all the guilty, the harshest punishment, and full security and compensation” for Chatterjee’s family. “We will not bow before this politics that stains India’s non-violent tradition. Justice will be done,” he asserted.

According to the Congress, Chatterjee had been working closely with Asansol north candidate Prasenjit Puitandi. The party alleged he was attacked by individuals linked to the TMC and later succumbed to his injuries.

In a separate statement, the Indian National Congress’s West Bengal unit described the incident as evidence of a “complete collapse of law and order” in the state. It raised concerns over the safety of opposition workers, especially in the immediate aftermath of polling.

The party also alleged “administrative apathy”, claiming that an FIR had not been registered promptly in the case. “Democracy cannot survive in an atmosphere of fear and violence. We will continue to raise our voice against such atrocities and fight to ensure justice for every victim,” it said.

The incident has further intensified the political confrontation in the state, with the opposition accusing the ruling party of intimidation, while tensions remain high in the wake of the ongoing assembly elections.

With IANS inputs