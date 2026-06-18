TMC alleges long-serving security personnel of Mamata Banerjee removed

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday accused the BJP-led dispensation of targeting party supremo and former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee by removing long-serving security personnel assigned to her protection, describing the move as a "new low in political vendetta".

The allegations come amid heightened political tensions in the state, though there has been no official confirmation regarding the withdrawal, transfer or replacement of personnel in Banerjee's security detail.

In a strongly worded post on X, the TMC claimed that security personnel who had protected Banerjee for years had been removed from duty.

"Removing the long-serving security personnel protecting @MamataOfficial is not administrative action, it is a calculated move to isolate and endanger her," the party said.

According to the TMC, some of the personnel had been part of Banerjee's security apparatus since her days as the Union railway minister and had continued to serve through her tenure as chief minister.