Trinamool MP Saket Gokhale seeks details from MHA on PM Modi's 'urban naxal' claim

"This is also not the first time the Prime Minister has used this term in public speeches. On several occassions, Opposition parties as well as some journalists, activists, and NGOs have been labeled as 'urban naxals' by the Prime Minister," he said.

He dubbed it as a matter of grave concern with regards to internal security as a person no less than the Prime Minister has indicated the existence of a group called "urban naxals".

"In this regard, you're required to furnish the undersigned MP with the following information: Has the Ministry of Home Affairs identified a category called "urban naxals"? If yes, please state the details of this category of persons including their activities and the basis on which they're identified.

"How many prosecutions have been conducted by the Ministry of Home Affairs or central investigation agencies into various 'urban naxals' that the Prime Minister claims are allegedly operating in political parties, news organizations, and NGOs in India."

He also asked the MHA to state the standard SOP laid down by the Ministry of Home Affairs along with any communication extended to all state governments regarding the topic of "urban naxals".