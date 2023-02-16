Tripura Assembly Elections 2023: 32.12% voter turnout till 11 am

A total of 32.12 per cent of 28.13 lakh voters exercised their franchise in the Tripura assembly elections till 11 am on Thursday, with the polling process largely being peaceful, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gitte Kirankumar Dinakarrao said.

The exercise began at 7 am and is scheduled to continue till 4 pm.

“A large number of voters were seen queuing in front of polling stations since morning to exercise their franchise. The polling process has largely remained peaceful amidst tight security,” he told reporters.

“A total of 32.12 per cent voting was recorded till 11 am. It will be a challenge to complete the process by 4 pm as we expect a huge turnout at the end of the day,” he added.

Noting that free and fair elections are being conducted, the CEO said the ECI has ensured the entry of more than one party’s polling agent in all the 3,337 booths.

EVM malfunctioning was reported in 40-45 places but all the machines were replaced and voting resumed, he said, adding the ECI is sending additional forces wherever required.

“There has been no report of booth jam or capturing so far,” he said.