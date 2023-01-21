Tripura: Cong, Left take out rally; seek stop on violence ahead of polls

The day EC declared the poll schedule, numerous violent incidents occurred in different parts of Tripura including Majlishpur in west Tripura under the leadership of a minister, attacking the national leader of Congress and others who joined a peaceful programme, the CPI-M leader said.

Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman said that Saturday's rally is not a political activity, it's an effort to honour people's aspirations.



"The CEO assured us and said all our concerns would be considered and that the Election Commission would take all steps to ensure free and fair elections. Goons may attack but we shall take necessary steps against those involved," Roy Barman said quoting the CEO.